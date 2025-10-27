Arsenal report: 'The next Adriano' to sign deal, with huge price quoted for Gunners transfer

Mikel Arteta could be leading the charge for another striker

Arsenal are pursuing a deal for a player compared to Adriano, as manager Mikel Arteta adds yet more firepower to the forward line.

The Gunners are top of the league and six points clear of any so-called ‘Big Six’ side after rivals lost at the weekend, with Arsenal winning 1-0 yet again at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

But with Arteta's side relying heavily on set-pieces this season and concerns lingering over their striking options, it appears that the North Londoners are looking at another centre-forward to challenge in N5.

Arsenal will pay big price for ‘the next Adriano’ - who may usurp Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres joined over the summer (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Much of the talk over the summer revolved around Arsenal's search for a clinical striker to bolster their attack, but the player they eventually signed, Viktor Gyokeres, is yet to set the world alight in a red-and-white shirt.

Ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, the Swedish hitman struck 97 times in a two-year spell in Portugal, but has been criticised for his all-round game upon his return to English football, failing to net away from home thus far.

Arsenal have been linked with Vasco Da Gama forward Rayan in recent times with Brazilian outlet BolaVip claiming earlier this month that Gunners were “enchanted” by the 19-year-old, who is said to be one of the most exciting talents in the country right now.

According to the story, scouts were so taken aback by Rayan that they phoned Arsenal chiefs at 1am in the morning to report back on the teenager's display against Fluminense – but now a new report states that signing the sensation won't be easy.

Globo Esporte in Brazil have relayed a report that Rayan is in advanced contract negotiations to remain at Vasco until 2028.

The striker has been compared to Adriano, with Arsenal perhaps hoping to capitalise on a contract that runs out in December 2026 – but this renewal will come with an improved release clause for Camisas Negras.

“We're confident that, in the coming weeks or by the end of the year, we'll be able to renew, because that's also the player's wish,” Vasco director Admar Lopes is quoted as saying.

Rayan is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are not actively pursuing senior targets for the attack, having bought the likes of Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Ebere Eze, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still to return from injury.

With Gyokeres' move pushed by sporting director Andrea Berta, however, Arteta may be persuaded to try other options up front, with Havertz the first-choice no.9: and with Jesus' exit much-rumoured right now, a long-term option could be secured in the coming months, should the Gunners deem Gyokeres to be below the standard required.

Rayan is worth €18 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel away to Burnley when Premier League action returns this weekend.