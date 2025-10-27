Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr announces exit, following explosive El Clasico 'tantrum': report

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr announced he was leaving in the aftermath of Los Blancos' win in El Clasico.

Real comfortably beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico, with Jude Bellingham popping up with an assist and the winning goal at the Bernabeu, sending Xabi Alonso's men five points clear at the top of La Liga.

But the victory was overshadowed by Vinicius's antics after being hauled off in the second half, as his future is a topic of discussion in the Spanish capital once more.

Vinicius Jr questions Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, with public tantrum before announcing he's leaving

Vinicius couldn't believe he was being substituted (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Reacting with disgust in the 72nd minute when he was replaced by compatriot Rodrygo, Vinicius appeared to question Alonso repeatedly as he walked towards the bench, with the Basque coach replying, “Come on Vini, damn it”.

The Brazilian headed straight for the dressing room before appearing on the bench moments later, and was quoted by DAZN as having said, “I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave”.

Vinicius Jr y su reacción tras ser cambiado por Xabi Alonso en ELCLÁSICO 😠 "Me voy del equipo, me voy" 🔊#ELPOST pic.twitter.com/12AGPajpCoOctober 26, 2025

This isn't the first time that Alonso and Vinicius have clashed, either.

The Athletic reported in August that the 25-year-old's camp had predicted, “It’s not going to be an easy season,” while Alonso picking Rodrygo ahead of Vincius against Real Oviedo in August set the pair's relationship.

With Alonso favouring one of Arda Guler or Franco Mastantuono on the right wing, and one of Vinicius or Rodrygo on the left – in contrast to Carlo Ancelotti's penchant for both Brazilians on either flank – Real's no.7 is no longer the talismanic figure he was under the Italian.

Rumours persist that a move to either Manchester City or Saudi Arabia is on the cards for the star, who is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world.

FourFourTwo understands that Vini is holding off from renewing terms at Valdebebas, too, as by waiting until January 2027, he can command a huge loyalty bonus when he re-commits to Real, or a sign-on fee elsewhere at another club.

Vinicius could be leaving Real Madrid (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Naturally, Bernabeu president Florentino Perez – who is renowned as a ruthless operator when it comes to the transfer market – will have no issue in selling the star rather than letting his contract run down, despite Vinicius scoring in two Champions League finals for the Galacticos.

With the attacker having a billion-euro release clause, however, Perez may have to negotiate the star's exit, which would almost certainly be a nine-figure fee and could become one of the biggest transfer fees of all time.

Vinicius is valued at €150 million by Transfermarkt. Real return to Champions League action when they travel to Liverpool at the start of November.