Newcastle United vs Fulham: Bruno Guimaraes thrives in new role after 'special moment'

At St James’ Park, Bruno Guimaraes is greeted like a gladiator.

When the Newcastle United announcer, Rob Byron, reads out the team news, each player’s full name and number is met with a loud, purposeful cheer.

But Guimaraes receives unique treatment.

Bruno Guimaraes thrives for Newcastle United

The Brazilian is a fan favourite at St James' Park

As number 39, he is the last player to be mentioned, but instead of the customary name check, the word Bruno is bellowed through the speaker and then boomed around the four corners of the ground in unilateral response.

It is a way of recognising not only how important the Brazilian is to the team and Eddie Howe, but also the strength of feeling towards him from the supporters. His passion and emotion is infectious.

Clubs like Newcastle are a life support system for their communities, not merely weekend entertainment. What happens on the pitch dictates the mood of the entire region, and few players have understood that environment, and the mission they must undertake, quite like Guimaraes.

The love between player and supporters is strong and mutual.

It helps, of course, when he steps up to score crucial goals in big moments when Newcastle need him most.

That is exactly what he did against Fulham on Saturday, netting a last-minute winner as frustration and angst began to swirl on Tyneside.

After stoppage time losses to Arsenal and Liverpool, the boot was firmly placed on the other foot.

Scenes of elation for the Magpies

“We were not at our best, but even with the difficulties we found a way to win the game,” Guimaraes admitted after the game.

“It was a special moment to score at the end after being punished against Liverpool and Arsenal. Today we found a way.

“I’m very pleased for everyone; it is not easy to play Tuesday and today again, we have to keep going but I’m very happy.”

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be delighted with his captain's contributions so far

Newcastle were forced into tactical evolution this summer when Nick Woltemade replaced Alexander Isak up front, and that has caused some teething issues in attack.

One of the defining issues of their inconsistent Premier League form has been a lack of goals from across the pitch, but the Brazilian has now scored five goals in his last 10 home league as a result of a new role.

“The gaffer has asked me to be more in the box and I was there in the right moment to score,” he added.

Alexander Isak's transfer to Liverpool has led to big changes for Newcastle

“When I missed the header I had it in my mind that if I had another chance I will not miss. It was a beautiful moment, scoring in front of the Gallowgate at the end of the game, my whole family is here. I will have a great night.

“This team will fight until the end and not give up. It was a great shift. I have to be more in the box, today was proof I can impact the team well in that way, I am pleased to score. I was there to score an important goal.”

Performances, particularly domestically, have left a lot to be desired at times this season. As Guimaraes said, it wasn’t vintage Newcastle, but Howe was pleased overall.

Howe is already looking ahead

“I don’t think the performance was bad,” he said. “Definitely the result we were looking for. Can’t underestimate the challenge of Tuesday to Saturday. I thought the strongest part of our performance was the last 20-25 minutes.

“We’re still in the Carabao Cup, we’re OK in the Champions League, and in the Premier League I’d like to think we’ll progress as the season goes on. The best is yet to come.“

Sandro Tonali’s introduction coincided with a stronger showing from the home side; until then, Newcastle were rather passive in the middle and sloppy in possession. Part of that is reflected in Guimaraes’ more advanced positioning; he is a complete midfielder, able to turn his hand to whatever is asked of him.

The partnership between Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali is working wonders

Perhaps his biggest pitfall is that he can’t be in two places at once, but it should be remembered that when Tonali arrived, there were concerns they were too similar to play together; now it is their contrast which makes them arguably English football’s best partnership, notwithstanding Joelinton’s immense contributions.

But Guimaraes is so often the man for the big moment at Newcastle; when needed, he is there.

The captain, the man who sets the standard, plays on the edge, like a fan, for the fans. Such is the level of his consistency and, crucially, availability, it is easy to take him for granted.

He is loved more than most by the fans, having bought into the culture. In January, it will be four years since he signed; Newcastle have been transformed since.

Not only has Bruno Guimaraes seen that happen, he’s helped make it happen, too.