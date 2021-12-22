Brentford v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Chelsea live stream, Wednesday 22 December, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Brentford v Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered.

Chelsea’s quest for their first League Cup triumph since 2015 takes them to Brentford on Wednesday, with the Premier League rivals gunning for a place in the semi-finals.

The Blues were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Wolves at the weekend, but boss Thomas Tuchel was unhappy that the game went ahead.

There have been several positive cases of Covid-19 in the Chelsea squad recently, as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the festive fixture list in English football.

Brentford’s weekend fixture at Southampton was called off at the request of the Bees after a rise in positive cases in their squad.

Chelsea required penalties in both of their League Cup ties to make it this far, knocking out Aston Villa and Southampton in shootouts after 1-1 draws.

Thomas Frank’s side have battled through three ties, beating Forest Green Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Stoke City to set up a home clash with their cross-town rivals.

A run to the semi-finals of the competition last season was their best ever achievement in the competition, where they were knocked out by Tottenham.

Chelsea also fell at the hands of Spurs last term, losing on penalties in the fourth round, and are aiming for their first League Cup success in seven years.

The Blues are five-time winners of the competition, a record only bettered by Liverpool and Man City, and last reached the final in 2019, when they lost to the Citizens.

This game is not being broadcast live in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

