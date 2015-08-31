Bundesliga Deadline Day: Draxler in record Wolfsburg switch, Leverkusen and Dortmund land United men

Wolfsburg smashed their transfer record to sign Julian Draxler on a busy deadline day in the Bundesliga for Dieter Hecking's side.

Germany winger Draxler arrived at the Volkswagen Arena a day after Kevin De Bruyne had left to join Manchester City in a big-money move and Ivan Perisic joined Inter.

The 21-year-old Draxler moved for an undisclosed fee, reported to be €35 million plus add-ons, with Schalke confirming that the sum was the biggest they had received for a player.

Wolfsburg also wrapped up the signing of centre-back Dante from Bayern Munich on a three-year contract.

The fee paid for Brazil international Dante was also undisclosed, while Tottenham winger Ismail Azzaoui was another new face to arrive at Wolfsburg on deadline day.

Wolfsburg allowed midfielder Aaron Hunt to leave the club, as he sealed a switch to Hamburg on a three-year deal.

Bayer Leverkusen bolstered their strikeforce by signing Javier Hernandez from Manchester United on a three-year contract.

The Mexico striker spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and will now ply his trade in the Bundesliga for the first time.

Another player leaving United to make the move to Germany is winger Adnan Januzaj, who joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

Robbie Kruse left Leverkusen to link up with Stuttgart on a one-year loan deal, while Augsburg landed South Korea midfielder Koo Ja-cheol from Mainz on a two-year contract.