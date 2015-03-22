Busquets named in Barca squad for Clasico
Sergio Busquets is in contention to feature in Barcelona's Clasico clash with Real Madrid after shaking off an ankle injury.
The midfielder sat out Barca's last three matches due to a problem he picked up against Villarreal on March 4.
However, he has now been given the green light to return and has been named in the 18-man squad for Sunday's visit of arch rivals Real.
Barca can go four points clear at the top with victory at Camp Nou.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.