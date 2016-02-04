Caceres to undergo Achilles surgery

Juventus defender Martin Caceres is to undergo surgery on an Achilles injury, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

Caceres left the field shortly after the hour mark during Juve's 1-0 win over Genoa on Wednesday and subsequently underwent a series of tests.

Further investigation revealed a tear to the right Achilles, with Caceres now scheduled to go under the knife on Friday.

Caceres has been plagued by injuries this season, missing 15 matches through time on the sidelines.

Juve, who sit two points adrift of league leaders Napoli, face Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday.