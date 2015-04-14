Campagnaro sidelined for four weeks
Inter defender Hugo Campagnaro has been sidelined for up to four weeks with a hip injury.
The Argentine has not featured since a 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat to Wolfsburg in March, and the setback could spell the end of his time at the Serie A club.
Campagnaro is out of contract at the end of the season and, having made just eight league starts this season, the former Napoli man appears unlikely to be retained.
Inter face city rivals Milan in Serie A on Sunday.
