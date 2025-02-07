Can Marcus Rashford make his Aston Villa debut this weekend?

Marcus Rashford looks set for a return to action following his move to Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford is presented as an Aston Villa player in February 2025 after his loan move from Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford arrived at Aston Villa on an initial loan deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford's January transfer saga was undoubtedly the biggest story to come from a largely quiet transfer window for many Premier League sides.

His eventual loan move to Aston Villa on February 2nd capped off an impressive window for the Champions League side, who also added established names such as Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio before the window closed.

Confirmation of the deal brought an end to almost two months of ostracisation from the Manchester United squad by manager Ruben Amorim, who frequently suggested Rashford was not conducting himself in a way he saw fit for the future of his side.

Can Marcus Rashford make his debut this weekend?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rashford hasn't played a single minute since early December (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year old England international has not played a single minute since a 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford in December, in which he scored two goals, and remains the Red Devil's third-highest scorer in the league this season despite the two-month sobatical.

Rashford is expected to walk straight into the starting lineup at Villa Park, with manager Unai Emery believed to view the forward as one of the best players in Europe following his move, according to The Athletic.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JULY 27: Unai Emery manager of Aston Villa in action during the pre season friendly between Aston Villa and Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on July 27, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Unai Emery will be hoping to extract the best from his star signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eyes will surely be focussed on each Aston Villa game from now until the end of the season, such is the media frenzy that has followed Rashford for most of his career, with plenty of speculation around when he might make his debut.

Emery's side host Tottenham in the FA Cup this weekend, looking to capitalise on the Lilywhites' poor form of late, with Rashford widely expected to be involved in some capacity.

The forward's removal from the United squad saw him miss the third-round win over Arsenal, meaning the player is not cup-tied and can feature for Aston Villa should the manager see fit.

Widespread reports also suggest Rashford has been hard at work to maintain sharpness while away from the action, further suggesting that an appearance of some description could be on the card.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford cut an emotional figure after lifting last season's FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford is no stranger to FA Cup success, having lifted the famous trophy twice so far in his career, most recently in last season's triumph over Manchester City at Wembley.

The wide-man has 14 goal involvements in the competition across his career so far, with a limping Tottenham side offering a genuine opportunity to increase that number over the weekend.

