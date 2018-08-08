Ceballos: Lopetegui has confidence in me

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos claims he has the confidence of coach Julen Lopetegui ahead of a season in which he hopes to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The 22-year-old started just four LaLiga matches following his arrival from Real Betis and previously admitted he had expected to play more in his first season with Los Blancos.

Ceballos was named in the line-up for all three of Madrid's International Champions Cup matches and is optimistic about featuring in Lopetegui's plans long term.

"I am feeling confident, and also I have the confidence of the coach," Ceballos told Real Madrid TV.

"I am trying things that I didn't try before. Having this confidence is almost 80 per cent of a player, for them to play at their best.

"The coach's confidence is paramount to playing well. I feel comfortable and I hope to find my place at Real Madrid.

"Lopetegui has given me that confidence."

Ceballos enjoyed three seasons of regular first-team football at Betis, where he made 46 LaLiga starts between 2015 and 2017.

He revealed the arrival of Lopetegui at Madrid has prompted a turnaround in his form, saying: "I'm improving day by day and now I feel more confident, better physically and tactically, understanding everything that Lopetegui has to teach us."