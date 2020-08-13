Celtic and Aberdeen players could be hit by new coronavirus sanctions

Sanctions for Scottish players who breach coronavirus protocols are set to target individuals – and could be aimed at the Celtic and Aberdeen players who broke rules.

The Scottish football authorities will unveil new enforcement rules on Friday and have signalled they will “encompass recent breaches”.

Clubs outside the Scottish Premiership have also been told they cannot yet return to training – relegated Hearts had already done so.

The Joint Response Group has acted following demands by the Scottish Government to instigate penalties for breaches of health and safety guidelines.

Jonny Hayes and seven team-mates broke guidelines (PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon handed Scottish football a “yellow card” on Tuesday after it emerged Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli had travelled to Spain and failed to quarantine days before playing against Kilmarnock.

That came after two Aberdeen players caught Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out.

The indiscretions led to four Scottish Premiership matches being postponed and both clubs opened internal disciplinary proceedings while Bolingoli received a police fine, but no punishments were open to the league or governing body.

A statement from the Joint Response Group read: “The JRG has worked to ensure that existing rules will be strengthened to include the provision of sanctions for players who do not adhere to Covid-specific football protocols or government public health guidelines.

“This will encompass recent breaches and further details will be provided tomorrow (Friday).”

First week of pre-season ✔️— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) August 8, 2020

The Scottish Football Association has also agreed that the return to training of all clubs outside the Premiership will be delayed until August 24 at least, pending updated government guidance next Thursday.

The delay is to ensure that all clubs are complying with protocols, social distancing, testing and hygiene measures, and that all players and club staff are fully aware of the latest government guidance.

The Betfred Cup group stages are due to start on October 6, with the lower-league season kicking off 11 days later.

Players will be given clear instructions on what is and is not allowed via a video message from Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, and public health messages will be displayed in grounds.

SFA president Rod Petrie (PA)

SFA president Rod Petrie said: “The message from First Minister could not have been clearer. The JRG must now ensure that the planned resumption of football beyond the Scottish Premiership is done in a controlled manner with the strictest adherence to protocols and guidelines.

“The pause on the return to training for the professional game outwith the Scottish Premiership will not impact on the proposed start dates of the respective league competitions but will give sufficient time to reinforce protocols, educate players and make sure of the ability of clubs in the lower divisions to conform.”