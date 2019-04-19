Celtic boss Lennon sidesteps King’s comments on ‘dominant’ Rangers

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is happy to work a for a board who “keep their powder dry” as he sidestepped change of power base comments from Rangers chairman Dave King.

King raised eyebrows earlier in the week as he claimed the Ibrox club are “within tangible reach” of becoming the dominant force in Scottish football as he announced a five per cent rise in season ticket prices.

Old Firm rivals Celtic are on the cusp of an unprecedented domestic triple treble with an eighth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title all but secured as they sit 11 points clear of Steven Gerrard’s side with five fixtures remaining.

Ahead of the trip to Easter Road on Sunday where Celtic could clinch the title against Hibernian if Rangers drop points to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, Lennon, in his second spell in the Hoops dugout, was asked about King’s statement.

“It’s not for me to say,” said the Northern Irishman. “Others can give their opinion on that.

“I can only speak on behalf of Celtic and since 2000 our record domestically has been pretty good.

“We have good people, good recruitment and a class board who keep their powder dry.

“We don’t talk ourselves up, we just try and maintain our standards over the past few years or so.

“It’s fantastic to have that support. I’ve worked with high-class people whether in business or football.

“I’ve been very fortunate and they give you great advice if and when it’s needed.”

Lennon, put in charge to the end of the season in February when Brendan Rodgers left suddenly for Leicester, claims the person at Celtic who has been leaking team news is “letting us down.”

He said: “I am aware the team does get leaked and I’m really not happy about it. Someone is letting us down.

“I’m not convinced it’s coming from a player. I’d like to (change the timing of team selection) but it’s what the players have been used to so again I’m not wanting to change too much too soon.”