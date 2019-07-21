Celtic may have to wait for Hatem Abd Elhamed

Celtic are closing in on their fourth summer signing but Hatem Abd Elhamed might face a wait before his debut.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva confirmed on their Twitter account on Saturday that they had concluded the transfer of the Israel international subject to a medical and a work permit.

The latter will not be a formality though as the 28-year-old has only made one international appearance as a substitute.

Elhamed has had spells in Belgium with Charleroi and Gent as well as having a loan spell in Romania with Dinamo Bucharest. He played with Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton and former Hoops defender Efe Ambrose at Ashdod.

The versatile player is thought to have been lined up as a replacement for Mikael Lustig.

The departure of the Swede and Cristian Gamboa left Celtic without an experienced right-back. Centre-back Kristoffer Ajer played there in their opening Champions League qualifiers against Sarajevo with Anthony Ralston providing cover on the bench.

Celtic are able to register two new players up until midnight on Tuesday ahead of the second qualifying round against Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.