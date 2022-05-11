Celtic report: Scott Brown set for first managerial role - after rejecting Hoops offer
By Greg Lea published
Celtic legend Scott Brown is ready to take his first job in management after hanging up his boots
Celtic legend Scott Brown is set to take charge of Fleetwood Town, according to reports, after rejecting an offer from his former club.
Brown spent 14 years at Parkhead as a player, during which time he won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.
He left Celtic in 2021 and spent this season at Aberdeen, before announcing his retirement from playing last week.
Brown does not intend to take any time away from the game, though, having long held ambitions to go into management.
According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old is poised to take charge of Fleetwood in the coming days.
The League One club are without a manager after Stephen Crainey - another former Celtic player - was let go at the end of this season.
Crainey replaced Simon Grayson in December and was handed the reins for the remainder of the campaign, but he was never likely to become Fleetwood's permanent boss.
The Cods finished 20th in the third tier, avoiding relegation to League Two on goal difference alone.
They do not want to be involved in another relegation battle next term and believe Brown is the man to take the club forward.
Livingstone head coach David Martindale was another candidate for the role, but Brown is said to have impressed club bosses during his interview.
Meanwhile the former Celtic captain has turned down an offer from his old club to present the Scottish Premiership trophy to current skipper Callum McGregor this weekend.
Ange Postecoglou's side are on the verge of securing the title: they are six points clear of Rangers with two games remaining.
Celtic began the season poorly, winning only three of their first seven league games and allowing Rangers to open up a six-point lead at the top.
They have bounced back brilliantly, though, collecting 66 points from a possible 72 since the start of November.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.