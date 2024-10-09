Celtic set for brand-new logo change after kit agreement reached

Celtic are rumoured to be the next side promoted by popular kit manufacturer Adidas.

Members of the company's 'elite' group include Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, with special perks being unlocked after doing so. This means a new design of their logo will be available on the front of their kits from the 2025/26 season.

An excitement hallmark of any partnership, Celtic have been paired up with Adidas since 2020 and reports have suggested an extension between the two parties is close to being agreed.

Celtic to get alternative adidas logo from 2025/26 season

For the first time ever, Celtic's new kits will feature the trefoil logo on the kits as well as heat-dry technology. The Hoops were previously in the B Premium Tier for kits but have earned a promotion much like Newcastle United and Roma did so ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Scottish giants have sported some huge manufacturer names in the past, having worn New Balance from 2015 to 2020. Nike was also in charge from 2005-2015, but it is Umbro who held the longest partnership, working together with the club from 1964-2005.

Commercially this deal is also a huge coup for a Scottish side, ensuring extra revenue to help Celtic in their quest for success on the pitch. Bitter rivals Rangers have won just one title in the last 11 years.

The largest kit sponsorship agreement ever announced in Scottish sports history was the 2020 agreement between Celtic and adidas. The multimillion-pound agreement is also expected to be renewed for an additional five years.

ESPN has previously reported that in 2023, Celtic kit sales generated £29m for adidas and that put them in the top 20 for kit sales among football clubs worldwide. It remains to be seen who will be the front-of-shirt sponsor, with Dafabet's deal also expiring at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.