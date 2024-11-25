Chelsea on track to break multiple records

Chelsea have won every single match they have played so far this season and their 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday keeps them on track to break multiple records this campaign.

New manager Sonia Bompastor has already become the first manager to win all eight of her first Women's Super League matches.

Bompastor took over as manager in the summer after Emma Hayes stood down from the role after 12 years in charge.

Chelsea: What records can they break?

Sonia Bompastor has won the last 41 of 43 games as a manager across game for Lyon and Chelsea (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

After Hayes' departure there was a question of if the Blues could continue their dominance after winning the past five WSL titles but Bompastor's introduction has only taken the club to another level.

Not only are they five points clear of rivals Manchester City at the top of the WSL table after eight games but they have also booked their spot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals with two group games to spare.

Millie Bright has been the Chelsea captain for two seasons (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Their winning run has set them up to break league records.

Arsenal currently hold the record for the most successive wins at the start of a WSL season. In the 2018/19 campaign they won their opening nine games and so if Chelsea win their next two - against Brighton and Leicester - they will claim the record.

In addition, Manchester City currently hold the record for the most consecutive WSL wins with 14. Chelsea are currently on 11 and so it is possible for them to take that crown too.

The Blues' dominance in the league so far this season has been impressive but captain Millie Bright, who won the Euros with England in 2022, says there is more to come from the team.

Bright, who in FourFourTwo's view is playing some of her best football this season, said after the United win: "To be honest I think we're disappointed it was only 1-0, I think we had some really good chances to punish them in the first half and especially the second.

"It's always difficult when you leave a team hanging in there. We want the momentum. I think we're in a really good rhythm, but we're still not at our peak which is a really good place to be in when we're already performing and getting the results.

"There's still lots of work to do and lots more to come. We've faced this amount of games for a long time and if anything we actually really enjoy it. We've got a big squad to deal with it."

Chelsea next play Brighton in the WSL on 8 December.