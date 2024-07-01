Chelsea confirm THIRD summer signing – addressing major problem

By
published

Chelsea have further bolstered their squad for 2024/25, adding a wonderkid from Barcelona to fix a major positional issue

Leicester City Manager Chelsea Enzo Maresca during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Leicester City are flying under Maresca

 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea will hope to have addressed one of their key issues from 2023/24 with their third signing of the summer: Marc Guiu.

Guiu has moved to south-west London from Barcelona, where at just 18 he racked up seven senior appearances. Born close to the Catalan capital, Guiu made headlines when he scored inside just 33 seconds on his debut against Athletic Bilbao.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain