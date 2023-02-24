Chelsea could sack Graham Potter if they fail to beat Tottenham this weekend, says ex-player, Gus Poyet

Chelsea could sack Graham Potter this weekend, if the Blues lose again in the Premeir League against Tottenham Hotspur.

That's according to Gus Poyet, formerly of both Chelsea and Tottenham, who like Blues boss Potter himself, spent time in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion in a spell between 2009 and 2013.

The west Londoners have managed just two wins in the last 17 matches in all competitions, finding themselves out of both domestic cups at the first hurdle and 1-0 down to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 following the first leg. Last week saw a new low, however, losing 1-0 to bottom club Southampton at home, with Potter's side roundly booed off by fans.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount applauds his team's fans at full-time after the loss to Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

“First of all I want Graham to stay. I promise you, I really want him to stay and be a success,” Poyet told BettingSites.co.uk (opens in new tab).

“We don’t know, because I don’t know the owner and how he is going to work. But, when everything surrounding the team; the press, the social media, is talking about the Graham Potter situation, it gets to a point where it is natural that the owners think it is better to change because it is a problem.

“And I think this game, after the defeat to Southampton, I think the pressure has increased dramatically. As a coach, I don’t like it. I would love Graham to stay and make Chelsea play similar, maybe even better, than he did at Brighton. But he knows, and we all know, that you have to win.

“Win, just win. I always say that when you go to a place and want to impose your style and convince the players that is the best way, the only option you have is winning.

“Then the players convince themselves very quickly, because they are winning. The feeling is good, they look at the coaches and think everything is working, but when you’re not winning it is tough.

“It is different to Brighton for Graham. If you’re at the bottom and you can get a win every now and then, you can survive. Remember, the Premier League is 38 games.

Graham Potter has won just five league games at his new club (Image credit: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

“In the last 10 years, I am pretty sure with 38 points you will be safe. Meaning you can draw every game, or win one and lose one. But it is a big difference to Chelsea.

“At Chelsea, you have to win. On top of that, you have to win trophies! I know they changed the owner, but Jose Mourinho won two Premier League titles and they got rid when he stopped winning.

“Ancelotti and Conte were the same – as soon as you don’t win, you are out. That’s why, in my opinion, this game is much bigger for Chelsea than it is for Spurs.”

