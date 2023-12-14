Chelsea have found transfer loophole, with FIFA law unblockable this January

Chelsea can let Ian Maatsen leave on a temporary basis during the January transfer window, despite having already reached the limit of seven senior loans.

The Dutch youth international, who helped Burnley win promotion last season, is exempt from the rule because he is classed as a homegrown Under-21 player. Maatsen joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven at the age of 16 and celebrated his 21st birthday back in March. As result, he satisfies FIFA's criteria for being a 'club-trained' player.

According to The Express, this means that the Blues could still send Maatsen out on loan next month without exceeding the limit as they look to reshape their unbalanced squad.

Ian Maatsen laughing with Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion on players since Todd Boehly took over the club last year, but they remain short of options in certain areas, especially up front.

Romelu Lukaku, Diego Moreira, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hakim Ziyech, Angelo, David Datro Fofana and Gabriel Slonina are the seven senior players that Chelsea currently have out on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino expects more new signings to arrive during January, while others will have to make way. Maatsen rejected the chance to join Burnley on a permanent deal during the summer but he has been a fringe player so far under Pochettino.

Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk compete in training as Mauricio Pochettino watches on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he has made nine Premier League appearances this season, he is yet to start a game in the competition.

Burnley remain interested in signing Maatsen after he played a major role in their return to the top flight, being named in the Championship Team of the Season for his marauding performances from left-back. Borussia Dortmund, who are through to the Champions League knockout rounds after topping their group, are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Maatsen was called up to the Netherlands' senior squad for the first time in September, ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, but is still awaiting his debut.

