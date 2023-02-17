Chelsea have offered Atletico Madrid sensational swap deal to keep Joao Felix: report

Chelsea have made a blockbuster offer to Atletico Madrid to keep Joao Felix in west London.

That's according to reports that suggest the Blues are desperate to turn the Portuguese star's loan spell into a permanent deal. Felix has so far just started two Premier League games, being sent off on his debut against Fulham but looking sharp whenever he's played.

But while Chelsea are prepared to splash the cash for big stars, it seems like they're also prepared to offer their own players in exchange.

Joao Felix has impressed thus far in the Premier League (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet, MARCA (opens in new tab), the Blues are ready to offer Mason Mount in return for keeping Felix. Another Spanish outlet Relevo (opens in new tab), has claimed that owner Todd Boehly wants to build the Chelsea side around Felix next season.

Mount has been at Chelsea since he was a child, winning the Champions League with the club – but is yet to agree terms on a deal that will keep him in west London long-term.

Amid poor form this season, it seems as if the new Blues hierarchy are open to selling the England international. In the 4-2-3-1 formation that Graham Potter has operated with lately, Kai Havertz has been preferred at No.10 with Mykhaylo Mudryk on the left wing.

Liverpool are monitoring Mount's contract situation (opens in new tab).

Mason Mount could be leaving Chelsea (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

In recent years, Atletico Madrid have signed one English player, in Kieran Trippier, with another Tottenham Hotspur right-back, Matt Doherty of the Republic of Ireland, moving there on a free transfer last month.

Mount is valued at around €75 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Chelsea stories

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.