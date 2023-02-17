Chelsea have offered Atletico Madrid sensational swap deal to keep Joao Felix: report
Chelsea are prepared to offer a star player in exchange for keeping Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea have made a blockbuster offer to Atletico Madrid to keep Joao Felix in west London.
That's according to reports that suggest the Blues are desperate to turn the Portuguese star's loan spell into a permanent deal. Felix has so far just started two Premier League games, being sent off on his debut against Fulham but looking sharp whenever he's played.
But while Chelsea are prepared to splash the cash for big stars, it seems like they're also prepared to offer their own players in exchange.
According to Spanish outlet, MARCA (opens in new tab), the Blues are ready to offer Mason Mount in return for keeping Felix. Another Spanish outlet Relevo (opens in new tab), has claimed that owner Todd Boehly wants to build the Chelsea side around Felix next season.
Mount has been at Chelsea since he was a child, winning the Champions League with the club – but is yet to agree terms on a deal that will keep him in west London long-term.
Amid poor form this season, it seems as if the new Blues hierarchy are open to selling the England international. In the 4-2-3-1 formation that Graham Potter has operated with lately, Kai Havertz has been preferred at No.10 with Mykhaylo Mudryk on the left wing.
Liverpool are monitoring Mount's contract situation (opens in new tab).
In recent years, Atletico Madrid have signed one English player, in Kieran Trippier, with another Tottenham Hotspur right-back, Matt Doherty of the Republic of Ireland, moving there on a free transfer last month.
Mount is valued at around €75 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Chelsea stories
Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.