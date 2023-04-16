Chelsea in talks with Julian Nagelsmann as search for new manager continues: report

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have reportedly met with Julian Nagelsmann as they look to narrow down the list of candidates to become their next permanent boss.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter at the start of April, reappointing Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley spoke with Nagelsmann face-to-face on Thursday.

The report adds that the Blues have already had discussions with other potential head coaches – among them former Spain boss Luis Enrique, who is said to have been 'disappointed' not to get the job before Lampard's return (opens in new tab).

Nagelsmann, 35, was sacked by Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) last month, making way for Thomas Tuchel – himself dismissed by Chelsea back in September – to take charge of the Bundesliga leaders.

The German made a name for himself by taking Hoffenheim from the brink of relegation to Champions League qualification; aged just 28 at the time of his appointment in 2016 he became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Nagelsmann moved on to RB Leipzig (opens in new tab), with whom he achieved successive top-four finishes before succeeding Hansi Flick at Bayern – and guiding them to a tenth straight Bundesliga title last term.

Ex-Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti – who's on the verge of securing Napoli (opens in new tab) their first Serie A title in 33 years – and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim are among the other names said to be in contention to take over at Chelsea.