Chelsea to lodge complaint after Burnley backroom staff ‘offend’ Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are expected to lodge a format complaint with the Football Association after Burnley’s backroom staff “offended” Maurizio Sarri in Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Sarri was sent to the stands and then refused to address the media after the Blues slipped to a frustrating draw against Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

Both Chelsea and Burnley can expect FA sanction however, with Antonio Rudiger clashing with Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer and David Luiz squaring up to Ashley Westwood.

Blues coach Sarri could wind up with a touchline ban, though his assistant Gianfranco Zola reported his boss was in an angry state.

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola took on media responsibilities (Ian Walton/PA)

Asked if Chelsea will contact the FA over Sarri’s frustrations, Zola said: “I think there will be a follow (up) on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy.

“We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn’t particularly happy.

“If Maurizio said that, probably it’s something that could have been avoided.”

Explaining why he attended the press conference and not Sarri, Zola continued: “The reason is he’s very frustrated, so he’d prefer not to come over here.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s been sent off. I think he’s been offended as well, so he didn’t feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you.

“I know you wanted him, so I’m sorry. But you can understand: he’s frustrated at the game, frustrated at being sent off, and the other thing. He’d prefer not to come in.

“I think he’s been told something from their bench, but don’t ask me what; I don’t want to go down that line. We’ll see what we can do about that.

“It’s a football game, and it’s normal that there is a lot of passion in it.

N’Golo Kante equalised early on for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“We felt very unhappy, and also that Maurizio has been sent off while he was just trying to tell our players to get in position.”

N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain blasted two goals in as many minutes for the Blues, but rank set-piece defending let Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes plunder goals for the Clarets.

Zola expects Kante to recover quickly from a “contusion” to his ribs, but Callum Hudson-Odoi’s season is at an end.

The 18-year-old will miss England’s Nations League exploits this summer, and Chelsea’s final push for a top-four Premier League finish and Europa League glory.

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!😢🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH

— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

“Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, got to work hard and try to come back stronger for next season,” Hudson-Odoi posted on Twitter.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche played down the ugly touchline fracas at full-time, claiming: “I think it was handbags, manbags, bumbags; I’m not sure what you’re supposed to call it these days.

“I didn’t see it as I was clapping our fans. I don’t think anything of it.”

Dyche however insisted Burnley played no role in Sarri’s red card, adding: “It wasn’t anything to do with us why he got sent off.”