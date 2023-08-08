Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino still expects FOUR new signings: report

Chelsea have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino still expects four new signings to walk through the door before Deadline Day on Friday September 1.

So far, Chelsea have brought in seven new players to the club this window, with Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Angelo and Diego Moreira all joining the Blues.

With 13 players departing Stamford Bridge, however, Pochettino is expecting the Chelsea hierarchy to complete transfers for four new players in order to bolster his squad.

According to the Daily Mail, the new Argentine gaffer wants Moises Caicedo, Tyler Adams, Dusan Vlahovic and Michael Olise to sign for Chelsea in the next few weeks.

Chelsea have been pursuing Caicedo all summer but could finally be about to meet Brighton's £100m valuation of the Ecuadorian, after already having had four bids rejected. With just Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka and now Ugochukwu to select from in midfield, Caicedo remains the priority signing.

With that in mind, Adams is also being heavily linked with a move due to his relatively inexpensive £20m release clause from Leeds United. Still only 24, the American midfielder stood out in a poor Leeds side last season, and could make the move south to add further depth to the Chelsea squad.

Why Chelsea want Moises Caicedo so badly

Elsewhere, Chelsea are in need of a striker, and have consistently been touted to make a move for Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus. According to Fabrizio Romano, this will be as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, though, with the Italian side also insisting on receiving £35m for a potential swap, too.

Finally, Olise of Crystal Palace is the final signing Pochettino expects at Chelsea. According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are discussing whether to meet his £35m release clause, or launch an offer as part of a structured deal.

Olise spent six years in the academy at Chelsea as a youngster, but the Blues also face competition from Manchester City, who recently sold Riyad Mahrez.

