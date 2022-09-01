Chelsea report: Midfield signing back on the radar as Blues eye Eredivisie man

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez before the transfer market closes for business at 11pm on Thursday, according to reports.

The Blues are set for a busy deadline day, as they seek to wrap up a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and bolster their squad in other areas too.

Thomas Tuchel had made a defender and a forward his priorities at the start of the week, and The Athletic (opens in new tab) reports that Aubameyang is on his way to Stamford Bridge following the completion of a deal for ex-Leicester (opens in new tab) centre-back Wesley Fofana on Wednesday.

And Chelsea (opens in new tab) are now ready to turn their attention to the centre of the park, with Alvarez at the top of their wish list in that position.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the Blues have submitted a bid of £43m for the 24-year-old, who joined Ajax (opens in new tab) from Mexican outfit America in 2019.

Ajax have already lost several key players this summer, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony (opens in new tab) to Manchester United (opens in new tab), as well as Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

But while the Dutch giants want to keep hold of Alvarez, De Telegraaf (opens in new tab) writes that the player is pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

If Chelsea succeed in their pursuit of Alvarez, they may be willing to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, who is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

The Blues are unlikely to sell the England international on a permanent deal, but they may be open to letting him leave on loan for another campaign, with Gallagher eyeing a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Tuchel's side will return to action in the Premier League against London rivals West Ham (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

A 2-1 defeat by Southampton (opens in new tab) in the midweek round of fixtures leaves Chelsea in desperate need of a victory as they seek to remain within touching distance of top spot.

Thomas Tuchel is in a rough mood following two losses in his team's opening five games. Chelsea lost to Southampton and the German has been bullish about making transfer moves to strengthen his squad.

The Blues apparently want two new forwards . Callum Hudson-Odoi has left for Leverkusen on loan , while Crystal Palace lynchpin Wilfried Zaha and AC Milan star Rafael Leao have been touted for spectacular moves. The Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal has been said to be “close” for days.