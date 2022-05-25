Chelsea report: Neymar set for switch, with Blues eyeing statement signing

Chelsea are in the running to buy Brazilian superstar Neymar, with PSG open to selling their record signing.

The Blues are set to have their sale ratified in the coming days and attention has turned to rebuilding their squad ahead of next season. Big deals are needed to fix a depleted defence but if rumours are correct, incoming owner Todd Boehly is apparently keen on a statement signing.

Neymar would certainly fit the bill and is reportedly available at a snip of the £198m he cost Paris Saint-Germain. Following Kylian Mbappe extending his contract, reports are widespread that the World Cup winner wants his teammate sold this summer.

Now, L'Equipe says that the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions are more than open to selling the samba star – though he's got no major interest in leaving.

After five years in the French capital, however, the time might be right for a change. Neymar has still not won a Ballon d'Or – which was thought to be a big driver in his move from Barcelona – while the Champions League trophy still eludes him after 2020's final loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

London may well suit his lifestyle, too, while Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has history of working with Neymar previously.

Chelsea have already lost the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, with both players leaving on free transfers. It is likely too that they will explore moves for new midfielders, possibly a new left wing-back and a new striker, should they find a buyer for flop Romelu Lukaku.

Neymar is valued at £81m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

