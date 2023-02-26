Chelsea results not good enough but I won't quit, says Graham Potter after Spurs defeat

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has taken responsibility for the Blues' bad form and hopes to turn a corner after defeat at Spurs

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures during defeat to Tottenham in February 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he takes full responsibility for the club's poor results and has vowed not to quit after the Blues' 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Potter's side were beaten by second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have now won just two of their last 15 matches in the Premier League.

"I know the responsibility," Potter told Sky Sports after the game. "It's not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn't good enough for Chelsea.

"I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time. Confidence isn't massively high.

"[Pressure] is the same in any job anywhere. If results aren't good enough, which they aren't, you can't rely on support forever. My job is to keep going."

Chelsea are in 10th, 14 points behind fourth-placed Spurs, having played one fewer fixture than their London rivals.

