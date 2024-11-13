Chelsea summer signing could LEAVE after just 10 games: report

Chelsea are already looking to offload one of their summer signings, after falling out of favour with manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues made 11 new signings in the summer - relatively quiet, by Chelsea's standards - while 25 players departed the club either permanently or on loan deals. That doesn't mean there's plenty of space in the team, however, with Maresca's squad still packed with talent and relatively bloated.

As a result, Chelsea are looking to free up space as quickly as possible - which means one summer signing who has made just 10 appearances since arrivng is already facing the exit door.

Chelsea to get rid of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has struggled for minutes (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, Chelsea are looking to offload Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the January transfer window, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United among the sides interested in signing him.

While Dewsbury-Hall has appeared in 10 games for Chelsea this term, just six of them have been starts and only 43 minutes have come in the Premier League. In fact, he has failed to even make six of their squads in the league this season, despite being fully fit.

Chelsea have looked better this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, Enzo Maresca has preferred to use the midfielder in the Europa Conference League and League Cup, though their elimination from the latter will likely see the 26-year-old's game time reduce even further.

The report suggests that sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle would jump at the chance of a loan deal for Dewsbury-Hall, which represents low-risk for a player currently out of favour. Having signed him for £30m from Leicester City in the summer and tying him down to a five-year deal, though, Chelsea might want to recoup as much of that money back as quickly as possible.

Transfermarkt currently values Dewsbury-Hall at £25m, meaning there's a strong possibility the Blues could make back a large amount of their initial outlay on the former Leicester man.

In FourFourTwo's view, it certainly makes sense for Chelsea to at least loan Dewsbury-Hall out in January, with the Englishman clearly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. He will also want more regular game time after such an impressive season in the Championship last term and now that he's approaching the most important years of his career.

Whether offers will match the £30m Chelsea paid for him in the summer, however, is unlikely.