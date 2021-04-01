Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Manchester United still in race for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea and Manchester United remain in the race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and the club have made little progress in discussions over a new deal.

The Italy international has already rejected two of Milan’s offers and the Rossoneri are running out of time to secure his future.

Mino Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, is seeking a deal worth around £10.2m per year, reports gianlucadimarzio.com .

Milan’s two proposals have fallen short of that figure, and Chelsea and United are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Previous reports suggested there was also a disagreement over the length of the contract, with Milan seeking a five-year extension but Raiola only willing to commit to two years.

As well as the Premier League duo, Juventus and Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Despite his tender age Donnarumma has already racked up more than 200 first-team appearances for Milan.

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper made his debut before his 17th birthday and succeeded Gianluigi Buffon as Italy’s No.1 in 2018.

Chelsea and United are admirers of the Italian, and both clubs could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper at the end of the campaign.

The futures of David de Gea and Dean Henderson at Old Trafford remain unresolved, with neither willing to serve as understudy at United.

For Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga looks certain to leave after a series of high-profile errors saw his confidence drain away under Frank Lampard.

Edouard Mendy has retained the No.1 jersey since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in January, but it is unclear whether the Frenchman is considered a long-term option in that position.

Juventus and Madrid are weighing up their own offers for Donnarumma, who now has less than three months remaining on his Milan deal.

