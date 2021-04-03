Chelsea transfer news: Blues could make move for Sergio Aguero

Chelsea have reportedly asked to be kept abreast of developments over Sergio Aguero’s future, with the Argentine emerging as a potential target for the Blues should they fail in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Manchester City confirmed this week that Aguero will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season, bringing an end to his decade-long spell at the Etihad.

Haaland is said to still be Chelsea’s top target, but the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid will not come cheap and there is set to be fierce competition, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and City among those rumoured to be chasing the 20-year-old.

Whether Aguero would even want to play for another Premier League side remains to be seen, but ESPN are reporting that the 32-year-old is a target for numerous top European clubs.

The Argentine is the all-time record non-English scorer in the Premier League, having struck 181 times for City – including that iconic title-winning goal against QPR back in 2012, of course.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep faith with the misfiring Timo Werner, but with the German enduring a rough patch and Olivier Giroud expected to be released, attacking additions will be expected at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Jude Bellingham: "It was never a case of this club over this club. For me, it was always Borussia Dortmund"

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name every club Sergio Aguero has scored against for Manchester City?