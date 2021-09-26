Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to test Juventus' resolve with bid for Federico Chiesa

Chelsea are considering a second move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

It has been claimed that the Blues made an £85m offer for the Italy international during the summer transfer window.

Whether or not an official bid was submitted, the European champions did at least seriously consider a swoop for Chiesa.

The winger was one of the stars of Italy's triumph at Euro 2020 and particularly impressed in the final against England.

Still only 23, he is seen as an integral part of Juventus' long-term plans despite technically only being on loan at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiesa moved to Turin last summer on a two-year loan deal, with Juventus having an obligation to buy him for an initial £34.3m at the end of this season.

That would not necessarily prevent Chiesa being immediately sold on, however.

And according to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea will try their luck with an offer in the next few months.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the forward, but the Blues are at the front of the queue at present.

Prising Chiesa away from Juventus will be tough, though. Max Allegri has told the 23-year-old how important he is to the club.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having departed in the summer, many Juventus fans want to see the team built around Chiesa.

The Bianconeri only finished fourth in Serie A last term and have endured a difficult start to the current campaign, winning only one of their five games to date.

Perhaps Chiesa would be available if Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League, but that is unlikely despite their present position in the bottom half of the table.

If Chelsea's interest is serious, it throws into doubt the status of players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED! Every Premier League kit this season from best to worst

QUIZ! Can you name every club in Europe in 2021/22?

GUIDE FIFA 22 news: Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far