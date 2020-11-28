Chelsea transfer news: Blues “want to be involved” in Lionel Messi transfer war if Barcelona great departs

Chelsea are among the contenders to sign Lionel Messi if the Argentine great leaves Barcelona at the end of the season, say reports.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner submitted a transfer request during the summer before reluctantly agreeing to stay, but his contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester City, where he would be reunited with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, as well as PSG and Inter Milan.

But Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that City could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for Messi’s signature.

"Chelsea are definitely in the equation if Messi becomes available, that is true,” he said on his YouTube channel.

He added: "Chelsea will insist they want to hear everything that is going on.

"If they have the money they will want to be involved too. Remember, there is no transfer fee."

