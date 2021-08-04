Chelsea transfer news: Inter Milan prepared to accept £100million for Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are willing to accept an offer of £100million for Romelu Lukaku to help ease the club’s financial concerns

According to Metro, Chelsea have had two bids rejected for the Belgian striker but still believe they can get a deal over the line.

There’s a sense of unfinished business for Lukaku surrounding his time at Stamford Bridge and he would relish the chance to put that right.

Although Inter Milan recently claimed the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years, crippling debts have thrown them into crisis.

With Antonio Conte stepping down as manager, it was widely reported that several of the club’s most valuable players would have to be sold to rescue the situation.

So far, wing-back Achraf Hakimi has been the only major departure, moving to Paris Saint-Germain for an initial fee of £51.3million.

Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez have all been linked with moves elsewhere this summer, but none have come to fruition.

Lukaku is Inter’s biggest asset, having scored 64 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions since moving to Italy in August 2019.

He enhanced his reputation even further with a series of excellent performances for Belgium at the Euros, taking his international tally to 64.

Lukaku combines strength and speed with clever movement and finishing, making him one of the most complete strikers in world football.

He was seen as a natural successor to Didier Drogba, arriving at Chelsea a year before the Ivorian’s first spell at the club came to an end.

Loans to West Bromwich Albion and Everton proved that Lukaku had the attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League, but Jose Mourinho preferred to make Diego Costa the focal point of his attack.

Lukaku failed to score in 15 games for Chelsea and it remains the one obvious disappointment in an otherwise stellar career.