Chelsea agree crucial deal with highly-coveted star: report

Chelsea have made a crucial signing in their bid to make a recovery under Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the new season.

A serious squad overhaul is currently underway at Chelsea, with the Blues bringing in five new players - Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Angelo and Diego Moreira - while 11 have left the club this summer.

One player who won't be going anywhere, though, is Levi Colwill, who has reportedly signed a six-year contract to keep him at the club until 2029, according to The Guardian.

While Colwill's previous deal still had two years left to run, with Chelsea maintaining an option for an extra year, the Blues have acted quickly to tie the 20-year-old down to a longer deal, amid speculation he could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Indeed, Liverpool and Brighton have both been heavily linked with signing Colwill this summer, the latter of whom had a £40m bid rejected following his season-long loan spell at the Amex Stadium. Brighton also want Chelsea to include Colwill as part of a deal for their Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

After spending the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship with Huddersfield, Colwill then impressed on loan at Brighton last season as the Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League.

Colwill has signed with Chelsea until 2029 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, though, Colwill shone at the U21 European Championships as England won the tournament, intensifying speculation that Liverpool would make a move for him. The Reds were reportedly seriously interested in signing him, but Chelsea remained adamant Colwill wouldn't be sold this summer.

Chelsea's squad is beginning to come together ahead of the new campaign, especially with the signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco for £38m. The Frenchman is likely a replacement for Wesley Fofana at right centre-back, who suffered a long-term knee injury earlier this pre-season.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah could leave for around £45m this summer, following the arrival of Disasi and Colwill's contract extension.

Colwill stood out in the summer as England won the U21 Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea transfer news is starting to gather pace.

Having already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe. The two-time European champions are still trying to offload Romelu Lukaku, though, with the striker thought to favour a move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could bring academy graduate Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge – just two years after selling the defender to Crystal Palace.