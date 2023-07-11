Liverpool handed boost in pursuit of 'the next Virgil van Dijk': report

Liverpool are considering signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer, as they look to bolster their backline.

The 20-year-old can play on the left side of defence as well as at full-back and has been likened to Van Dijk in the past. Though highly-rated having enjoyed a promising season on loan at Brighton and then winning the U21 Euros, Colwill might not have much of a future in west London.

He has already stated his ambition to reach the senior England side, and is targeting the next squad in September.

“I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision,” he told The Times. “I’ve got to play at the end of the day to hopefully get there and go to the next camp.”

Brighton have already had a £40m bid rejected for Colwill this summer, while Chelsea have offered him a long-term contract. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are tracking the centre-back as well, though, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told Born and Red.

"The [Liverpool] interest is 100% confirmed and genuine," Romano said. "It is a very strong interest. People at Liverpool love Levi Colwill and they believe he is a fantastic player. This is all people at the club. The interest is very strong. But at the moment, honestly, it’s really complicated to speak on this situation.

Colwill wants to make the senior England squad for the next international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

"After England U21s won the Euros, I was asking again to the Chelsea side and the answer I was getting back was he was going nowhere, he is our player, he is a crucial player and part of our project. I really feel Chelsea are prepared to fight for this player.

"I think the only way Levi Colwill will leave Chelsea this summer is in case the player goes there to meet Pochettino, the owners and the board and tells them 'let me go because I don’t want to stay here'. That hasn't happened yet."

Therefore, Colwill's next move could rely on the next conversation he has with Mauricio Pochettino. He is expected to travel with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of the USA next week, but has Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah to compete with.

Liverpool want the recent Euro U21 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

