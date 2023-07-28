Chelsea preparing to hijack transfer as they have MULTIPLE bids rejected: report

Chelsea are set to battle a Premier League rival for the signing of one player this transfer window, after having bids for multiple players rejected in the past few days.

With Mauricio Pochettino currently in the process of overhauling his Chelsea squad this summer, the Argentine has started focussing on central midfield and up front as areas that need work.

Striking options might remain limited at Stamford Bridge this season, though, after Montpellier rejected a £21m bid for French striker Elye Wahi, according to the Standard.

It doesn't look likely that Moises Caicedo will be joining Chelsea this summer, meanwhile, with the Blues having a fourth bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder rejected.

Brighton instantly turned down Chelsea's £80m offer on Thursday according to The Athletic, with the Seagulls looking for at least £100m to let Caicedo leave. While his contract runs until 2027, Chelsea have had offers of £60m, £65m and £70m all previously rejected, too.

As a result, the same report suggests the Blues could turn their attention instead to Romeo Lavia, despite Liverpool's strong interest in the Belgian midfielder. Jurgen Klopp's side have already had two bids of their own rejected by Southampton, with the Championship club looking for £50m for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea have already had four bids for Moises Caicedo rejected (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to their failed attempts for Caicedo Chelsea could now hijack any potential deal Liverpool might do with Southampton and Lavia by stumping up a better offer.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs suggests Chelsea will table an offer higher than Liverpool's in order to address their lack of options in central midfield. Currently, only Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka are senior midfielders at the club.

Chelsea's interest in Lavia is long-standing, too. On deadline day in the summer of 2022, the Blues offered Southampton £50m for the teenager. This came despite Saints having signed him for just £14m earlier in the same window and Lavia playing just five Premier League games in his career.

Chelsea could hijack Liverpool's attempt to sign Romeo Lavia (Image credit: Getty Images)

