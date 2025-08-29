Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is undergoing a major squad re-shuffle for the first time on Eastlands.

One his most important players in his time in the north-west of England, Kevin De Bruyne, moved on in the summer and it seems Guardiola is prepared to make some major decisions to a avoid a repeat of last season.

Manuel Akanji is one of those players who potentially does not play a part in his plans going forward, and has therefore led to the Swiss defender looking for a move away from The Etihad.

Akanji set to leave Manchester City, major hijack underway by potential club

Manuel Akanji of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

Reports have suggested that Turkish champions Galatasaray had wrapped up personal terms, and a deal was all but agreed with the Manchester City hierarchy.

In keeping with the trend this summer, a major hijack may now be on the cards, altering Akanji's destination significantly.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji challenge for a ball in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that Milan have made a late play for Akanji's signature, with the defender hitting pause on his move to Turkey.

The report suggests that Akanji is the ‘chosen option’ for the Rossoneri after they contacted Bayern Munich over the availability of Kim Min-Jae.

Akanji is also garnering interest in England, with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace rumoured to be interested as they look to find a replacement for Marc Guehi ahead of a potential move to Liverpool.

The 30-year-old has won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time in England.

Pep Guardiola's squad has undergone a major re-vamp this summer (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view the move doesn't make a huge amount of sense, but then again, who are we to question Guardiola? He made it clear toward the end of last season he wanted a smaller squad, and Akanji leaving would leave him down a defender.

Akanji is incredibly versatile, and has played all across the back-line, but Guardiola has proven he is prepared to be ruthless this summer, and a move may be best for his career.

Akanji is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt.