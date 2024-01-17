Chelsea report: Victor Osimhen move draws closer, with Napoli making defining transfer decision

Chelsea's expected move for Victor Osimhen could well have gotten a little closer, with Napoli making a big transfer decision regarding their future.

The Blues are in the hunt for a world-class striker and have been linked with the Serie A star for some time. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken publicly about the need for reinforcements and could look to strengthen the striker position for the second half of the season.

Chelsea’s main No.9, Nicolas Jackson, is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. It means that their summer signing is unlikely to be available for the next three weeks, missing significant games.

Consequently, there have been reports that the club are very much in the hunt for a new forward to lead the line, and eventually compete with Jackson when he comes back.

Sporting CP striker Victor Gyokeres had been reported as a possible target but outlet football.london has recently thrown cold water on that suggestion. There is not believed to be any interest stemming from the West London club. But Osimhen has been suggested as an option, too. The Nigeria international helped lead Napoli to the Serie A title last campaign and is thought to be open to a move.

Furthermore, the Italian giants have also brought in Hellas Verona striker Cyril Ngonge, with Fabrizio Romano saying that a deal is close and a fee of £15.5 million fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

However, Osimhen, who has scored 67 goals in 119 appearances for Napoli, recently spoke about his future with the club, saying he has the support of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and wishes to remain there for the remainder of the season at least.

"I am happy with the president (De Laurentiis)," Osimhen told Sky Sports Italy. "I have an excellent relationship with him, I am sincere. I have a really good relationship with him, he has always been close to me since I arrived at Napoli in 2020 and I also have an excellent relationship with his family.

"For me, it is important to have a good relationship with the owner of the team. There have never been any problems between us, what happened has nothing to do with my relationship with him or his family.

"The president told me he always supported (me), even off the pitch, and I gave my all to win the scudetto for them too. It's always important to have this type of relationship with the owner of the club."

