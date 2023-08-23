Quiz! Can you name the most expensive Premier League signing of every season?

10 minutes on the clock, 31 players to guess.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to score 25+ Premier League goals before the age of 23?

Back in 1993, a few million pounds would be able to buy you the most expensive player that the league had ever seen.

Now, it won't buy you a right leg. The cost of football has risen with the cost of living, all right, as we've gone from the British transfer record being £5 million to its current all-time high of £115m.

Try explaining that one to your dad. Try explaining also the players who aren't on today's list. Thierry Henry, David Silva and Wayne Rooney all moved for a lot of money – but not quite enough to be the most expensive of a window.

31 seasons on from those early days, can you tell us who was?

