Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling amid January spending spree

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling, just six months after signing him for £47.5 million from Manchester City.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League, but, with the arrival of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea are happy to let Sterling leave the club already.

Sterling is currently out injured with a hamstring injury he picked up in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier in the month, but he has played the vast majority of games this season.

However, Chelsea's squad is currently inundated with attacking talent, with Sterling, Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Armando Broja and now Mudryk all available to Graham Potter. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are both out on loan, too, meaning they are happy to let players go to make space in the squad.

The forwards have all underperformed this season, with Chelsea currently sat tenth in the Premier League and out of both domestic cup competitions.

Indeed, Sterling and Havertz are the side's leading league scorers, bagging just four goals each in an underwhelming return.

Overall, Sterling has managed six goals and three assists in all competitions, but, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab), owner Todd Boehly is open to selling his summer acquisition as he eyes new players already - even after signing Mudryk as well.

Chelsea have made five signings this January transfer window, securing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan and buying Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and Andrey Santos. In total, they have spent over £120 million, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez are being targeted to reinforce the midfield, while the Blues have also offered £26.5 million for PSV's Noni Mudueke - perhaps giving further credence to Sterling's potential departure from Stamford Bridge.