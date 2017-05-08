Chelsea's Fabregas sets Premier League assists record

Cesc Fabregas has become the first player to record 10 assists in six different Premier League seasons.

Fabregas reached the milestone in Chelsea's Premier League game against Middlesbrough on Monday, teeing up his fellow Spain international Diego Costa for the opening goal at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder was given far too much space outside the box and picked out Costa, who slipped a neat finish through the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney have both managed to reach 10 Premier League assists in five seasons, but former Arsenal starlet Fabregas now stands alone as one of the division's leading playmakers.