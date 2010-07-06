Chygrynskiy returns to Shakhtar
By app
KIEV - Ukraine defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy has agreed to return to former club Shakhtar Donetsk after spending just one season in Spain with Barcelona, the Ukrainian champions said on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the 2009 UEFA Cup winners, who will pay 15 million euros for the player, it said in a statement.
Chygrynskiy was the first Ukrainian to play for Barcelona after the Catalans paid 25 million euros for him in August 2009.
