Chygrynskiy returns to Shakhtar

KIEV - Ukraine defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy has agreed to return to former club Shakhtar Donetsk after spending just one season in Spain with Barcelona, the Ukrainian champions said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the 2009 UEFA Cup winners, who will pay 15 million euros for the player, it said in a statement.

Chygrynskiy was the first Ukrainian to play for Barcelona after the Catalans paid 25 million euros for him in August 2009.

