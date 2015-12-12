Clock is ticking on Van Gaal - Forlan

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan says the clock is ticking on Louis van Gaal following the club's exit from the Champions League.

United crashed out in the group stage on Tuesday, falling into the Europa League after finishing third in Group B following a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Wolfsburg.

Failing to get out of a group featuring Wolfsburg, PSV and CSKA Moscow has unsurprisingly increased the pressure on Van Gaal, who has been criticised regularly for the brand of football United have played this season.

And, writing in a column for The National, Forlan said: "Louis van Gaal needs to win the Premier League this season.

"Winning the FA Cup would buy him a bit more time, the Europa League, too, but if United won either of those competitions then they would still be under pressure to start next season well.

"The clock has started ticking on the United manager. He is a successful coach with a great track record and that is why he was given the job, but he needs to win something at United soon.

"With United off the pace, they need to do something about it. Going out of the European Cup can help United focus on the league.

"United are nowhere close to being a side that can win the Champions League, so the Premier League and Europa League are more realistic targets.

"Domestic rivals are dropping points all the time in England, giving United, who are currently fourth in the table, a great chance to win a 21st league title.

"They should take the Europa League seriously; it is a good tournament to win. And I speak from experience, having won it with Atletico Madrid. It is a trophy and all fans love trophies."