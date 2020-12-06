Conor Coady explains why he knew Diogo Jota would be a success at Liverpool

Wolves captain Conor Coady says he had no doubt that Diogo Jota would thrive at Liverpool.

The Portugal international swapped Molineux for Anfield in the summer, joining the Premier League champions in a deal worth up to £45m.

Jota has enjoyed a sensational start to his Liverpool career, scoring five goals in eight top-flight appearances.

He has also found the back of the net four times in the Champions League after forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Jota was widely expected to serve as a back-up to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season, but his early form has made him undroppable.

And Coady, who will be reunited with Jota when Wolves face Liverpool on Sunday, says he has not been surprised by the impact his former colleague has made on Merseyside.

"His mentality is incredible and we knew he was going to go there and score goals, and honestly, I couldn’t speak more highly of him.

"Anybody who comes into our changing room and then moves on to different things, we always want the most success for them in the world, because they’re fantastic people, and that’s no different with Jota.

“We’re looking forward to coming up against him and hopefully he won’t have too much success on Sunday, but what he’s done since the start of the season has been fantastic, and that’s all credit to him because he’s a brilliant person.”

Coady came through the Liverpool academy and made three appearances for the first team before joining Huddersfield in 2014.

And the centre-back says he always enjoys playing at Anfield as Wolves look for their first Premier League victory over the Reds in 10 years.

“It’s a place where everyone looks forward to going, not just myself, because when you go and play Liverpool, you want to test yourself against the best players.

“I’ve been back there a few times over the last couple of years and not got the results we wanted, so it’s important we go there and impose our way of playing and hopefully come away with a good result.”

