Conor Gallagher offered Premier League escape route, following failed Atletico Madrid transfer: report

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been offered an escape route amid his failed move to Atletico Madrid.

The Three Lions international turned down Chelsea's offer to remain at the club, following his return to Cobham after his Euro 2024 endeavours with England. Gallagher, 24, is facing an uncertain few weeks as time ticks down towards the end of the summer window after Atleti could conjure up the funds to facilitate a move.

Enzo Maresca's side begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester City this weekend and Gallagher's future is unlikely to be resolved before the visit of the reigning champions.

According to reports from Fichajes, Gallagher has been offered the chance to move to Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe's side keen to bolster their midfield options this summer. The Magpies are also still in strict negotiations with Marc Guehi over a proposed move from Crystal Palace.



The Chelsea midfielder featured heavily under Mauricio Pochettino last season, helping the Blues to a sixth-placed finish and therefore qualifying for the UEFA Europa League in the process. Gallagher also registered an assist for Mykhailo Mudryk in the 3-2 win over Howe's men at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United would be bolstered if a deal for Conor Gallagher could be agreed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at €50m (£42.8m) and it remains to be seen just how much the Magpies can conjure up in order to make a deal happen. Gallagher's proposed switch to Atletico was thought to be in the region of £40m.

FourFourTwo thinks Gallagher would be silly not to agree to a move to Newcastle United, given the buzz around the Toon after their takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. He would be a tailor-made addition to Howe's side and would sit nicely alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle of the park.

