Coupe de France: Sochaux 0 Strasbourg 1

The Alsace-based club went into the clash expecting to be dumped out by Sochaux, who sit fifth in their bid to bounce back to Ligue 1, which they were relegated from in May.

But Strasbourg produced a battling display to defy the odds, taking the lead after nine minutes and bravely preserving the buffer.

Abdallah N'Dour scored the all-important goal, securing third-tier side Strasbourg's place in the next round.

Another Ligue 2 club, Auxerre, await Strasbourg in the last 32 after they beat Sarreguemines 4-0 on Saturday.