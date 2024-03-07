'Crazy money’ Real Madrid set terms for Alphonso Davies transfer from Bayern Munich - report

Real Madrid are believed to still be hoping to follow up their reported deal for Kylian Mbappe this summer with a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davis.

Widespread reports last month claimed that a deal has been agreed to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer, but that is unlikely to be the only high-profile move the La Liga leaders look to make.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid will not pay ‘crazy money’ for the 23-year-old defender, who will be commence the final year of his current deal in Germany this summer.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that Madrid and Davies’ representatives have had ‘positive conversations’ about a move and if the Canadian international does not extend his deal at Bayern, Real will want to pay a ‘normal’ fee that is significantly lower than the €70million figure that has been circulated in various media reports.

Bayern’s stance is said to be that if the player does not pen a new deal with them shortly, he will be sold this summer.

Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and has tuned out more than 180 times for the club, winning five Bundesliga titles and one Champions League during this spell.



TransferMarkt currently value Davies at €70m.

