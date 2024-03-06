Manchester City striker Erling Haaland speaks out on 'dream move' to Real Madrid

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe could line up at the Bernebau together one day…

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has refused to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid one day in the future.

The 23-year-old has scored a whopping 80 goals in 84 appearances for the club so far and continues to prove his worth as one of Europe's best.

Having signed from Borussia Dortmund back in July 2022, the Norweigan insists he is happy for now with City, but admits he can never be too sure about what the future looks like.

“I’m really happy with the people I’m surrounded with: The manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people,” Haaland explained. “I am really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it will probably be a massive headline, but you never know what the future brings, but I am happy and that’s what I want to do.”

Having won a Treble with Guardiola's side in his first full season in English football, City ideally won't have plans to let the former Molde man leave in a hurry.

But given his aspirations and plans to ensure more and more success in Manchester this season, Haaland is keen to focus on the present, rather than what is to come.

“My focus is mainly on the pitch,” Haaland added.

“Two days ago was the Manchester derby and now it is the Champions League, and Sunday is Liverpool, so I think I should focus on that and nothing else at the moment.”

City are in UEFA Champions League action later this week, as they take on FC Copenhagen in the second leg of their last 16 clash with the Danish side.

The Blues lead 3-1 after an impressive showing at the Parken Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all finding the net.

