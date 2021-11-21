Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique but Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's top managerial target

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see Luis Enrique take over as Manchester United manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

The Norwegian was dismissed following his team's 4-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday.

Michael Carrick has been handed the reins on a temporary basis, before United appoint an interim boss until the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers have all been linked with the position in recent weeks.

But Ronaldo would prefer Luis Enrique to be installed in the Old Trafford hot seat, according to Sky Sports.

United have taken Ronaldo's recommendation on board and will consider the former Barcelona boss for the role.

However, Luis Enrique is currently in charge of the Spain national team and would presumably be loath to vacate that position ahead of the World Cup in a year's time.

Sky Sports also reports that Mauricio Pochettino is United's top target ahead of next summer.

The Red Devils are willing to wait until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment because they believe that improves their chances of tempting the Argentine away from PSG.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes Pochettino would be a good fit for the club.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man United on a five-year deal tomorrow," he said.

"He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man United in terms of a project.

"At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man United on a five-year deal, with backing behind him."

