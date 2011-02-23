Crocked Khedira out for two to three weeks

A scan had shown the extent of the damage to the German international's left thigh, Real said on their website.

Khedira, a defensive midfielder who joined Real from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart at the end of last season, could miss the Champions League last-16, second leg at home to Lyon on March 16.

Before then, the club have four La Liga matches, against Deportivo Coruna, Malaga, Racing Santander and Hercules.