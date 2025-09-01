Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi replacement undergoing medical after latest Liverpool bid: report

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move all summer

Crystal Palace could have signed Marc Guehi's replacement after Liverpool lodged a £35 million bid.

The England international has been the subject of long-standing interest from the Merseyside club, who are expected to sign Alexander Isak later today.

Guehi's arrival, too, would represent a successful window for the Premier League champions who have supplemented key areas of their title-winning squad with leading European and domestic talent.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace replacement set to sign with Eagles

Palace have already lost talisman Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the late stages of this summer's window, replacing him with Villarreal's Yeremy Pino.

However, Guehi's departure this late in the day is not likely to go down well with the Eagles' supporters.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Igor Julio is reportedly undergoing a medical at Selhurst Park ahead of sealing a deadline day move.

The 27-year-old signed two summers ago from Italian side Fiorentina but is not thought to be first-choice in Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler's eyes.

Igor was not named in Brighton's squad for any of their three Premier League matches to date, but did play 90 minutes in their 6-0 Carabao Cup win over Oxford United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Igor's move to South London is a loan with an option to buy.

Guehi and Palace boss Oliver Glasner appeared to have a public spat following the opening game of the season away at Chelsea. The German seemed to beckon the club captain over to him following the final whistle, but Guehi headed straight down the tunnel after acknowledging his head coach.

Despite that, Guehi has continued to feature in Palace colours, even scoring in Sunday evening's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.